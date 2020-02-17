Wish to start institutional research on migratory birds: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday said that he wants to establish an institutional mechanism for taking research and studies for conservation initiatives by creating a common platform.

Addressing the inaugural session of the 13th Conference of Parties (COP) of Convention on Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS) through a video conference in Gandhinagar from Delhi, the Prime Minister said that “I also wish to establish an institutional mechanism for undertaking research, studies, assessments, capacity development and conservation initiatives by creating a common platform.”

Modi said that “India is a part of the Central Asian Flyway for migratory birds. With a view to conserve the birds along the Central Asian Flyway and their habitats, India has prepared a ‘National Action Plan for conservation of Migratory Birds along the Central Asian Flyway’.”

Without naming any country, Modi said that India shares borders of its protected areas with neighbouring countries whose “co-operation in conservation of wildlife through establishment of Trans boundary Protected Areas, would lead to very positive outcomes.”

He said that sustained efforts have resulted into a increase in the number of protected areas from 745 in 2014 to 870 in the year 2019 with an area coverage of nearly 1.70 lakh square km.

He stressed on strengthening country’s association with the ASEAN and East Asia Summit countries. He said that by the end of this year, India will be launching its Marine Turtle Policy and Marine Stranding Management Policy. This will also address the pollution caused by micro-plastics.

He added in this speech that “India has been championing climate action based on the values of conservation, sustainable lifestyle and green development model. India is one of the few countries whose actions are compliant with the Paris Agreement goal of keeping rise in temperature to below 2 degree Celsius”.