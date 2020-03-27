"Wives getting pregnant in lockdown", UP bureaucrat tells rider out to buy medicines

In their attempt to strictly enforce the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, some Uttar Pradesh bureaucrats and police officials, it seems, have been crossing limits of decency.

They have been shaming, those found to be on the streets and making them do sit ups and hop.

In UP's Raebareli town, about 90 kilometres from here, the district magistrate rebuked and threatened to get a youth arrested after he told her that he was out to buy medicines for his pregnant wife.

"Sabki biwiyan pregnant ho gayin hain" (Every body's wife has got pregnant), the DM, who was out to enforce the lockdown with cops, told the youth.

Another motorbike rider, who said that he had gone to nearby flour mill to give wheat for grinding, was asked to produce a receipt. On being told that no receipt was given by the owner, the DM ordered the cops to take him to the police station.

In another incident, a group of young migrant workers, who were on their way back home on foot, were made to do sit ups and hop with their backpacks on in Noida. Senior officials later apologised for the incident.

Barely a few days back, the cops in UP's Bareilly district, shamed some youths, who were found on the streets during 'Janta Curfew', by tying placards around their necks stating that they were enemies of the society.