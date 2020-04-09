Woman dies of COVID-19 in Jammu; toll rises to 4 in Jammu and Kashmir

A 61-year-old woman from Udhampur district succumbed to coronavirus at the Government Medical College hospital here on Wednesday, taking the death toll due to the infection to four in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
This is the first death in the Jammu region of the union territory as all previous three deaths took place in Kashmir.
Government spokesperson Rohit Kansal tweeted that she was reported to be bedridden and suffering from arthritis.
Her contacts are being traced, he added.
Officials said the woman was initially admitted to a hospital with symptoms of chest pain and fever earlier in the day.
After investigation, she was found suffering from pneumonia and accordingly referred to the Jammu hospital where she was tested for coronavirus.
About 1 pm, she was shifted to an isolation ward but her condition deteriorated and she breathed her last around 4 pm, the officials said.
Jammu and Kashmir has so far reported 158 coronavirus cases, 33 of which were detected on Wednesday, the largest single day rise in the Union Territory, officials said.
