Woman who delivered baby girls given instant talaq

Five days after the triple talaq bill was passed in the Parliament, a case of instant triple talaq surfaced here where a Muslim man gave talaq to his wife over the phone.

The woman Farzana, who was staying in Bihar’s Supaul district, had given birth to twins: both girls. Infuriated over the birth of baby girls, her husband Ekramul, who works in Saudi Arabia, on Saturday evening gave divorce to Farzana by uttering talaq, talaq, talaq over the phone.

Daughter of Mohammad Israel, who resides in Maheshpur, Farzana on Sunday lodged a formal complaint at the Mahila thana (woman police station) against her husband.

“Farzana was married to Ekramul in 2016. In 2017, she gave birth to a girl child. However, the baby could not survive. This year in July-end, she gave birth to twins – both girls. Her in-laws insisted that she ask her parents to make a fixed deposit (FD) of Rs 1 lakh each in the name of both the girls. When she expressed her unwillingness to do so, she was reportedly tortured. On Saturday, her husband gave a call from off-shores and the couple had a verbal spat,” said a police source in Supaul, explaining the events leading up to a talaq over the phone.

“Later, she was thrown out of her in-law’s house. On Sunday, accompanied by her father, she lodged a formal police complaint,” the source hastened to add.