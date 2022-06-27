Yashwant Sinha files nomination for Presidential polls

Yashwant Sinha files nomination for Presidential polls

Sinha handed over four sets of nomination papers to Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody, who is the returning officer for the presidential election

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 27 2022, 12:13 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2022, 12:16 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANI

Opposition's Presidential polls candidate Yashwant Sinha on Monday filed his nomination at Parliament in presence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, and Samwajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Sinha handed over four sets of nomination papers to Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody, who is the returning officer for the presidential election.

Top Opposition leaders including NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, DMK's A Raja and NC leader Farooq Abdullah were present when Sinha submitted his nomination papers.

Sinha was named as the common Opposition candidate for the presidential election on June 21.

NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu has already filed her nomination papers last week.

(With inputs from PTI)
 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Yashwant Sinha
Presidential Elections
India News
Rahul Gandhi
Sharad Pawar
Akhilesh Yadav

What's Brewing

3-hour wait at IKEA B'luru as crowds swell on weekend

3-hour wait at IKEA B'luru as crowds swell on weekend

Why Kathmandu has banned pani puri

Why Kathmandu has banned pani puri

A cautious welcometo surrogacy rules

A cautious welcometo surrogacy rules

DH Toon | Int'l 'Mann ki Baat', but with same message

DH Toon | Int'l 'Mann ki Baat', but with same message

G7 leaders mock Putin in jokes about stripping off

G7 leaders mock Putin in jokes about stripping off

MP coach recalls 23-yr-old dream on maiden Ranji win

MP coach recalls 23-yr-old dream on maiden Ranji win

 