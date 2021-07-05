Yechury ‘pained, outraged’ over demise of Stan Swamy

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 05 2021, 18:09 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2021, 18:09 ist
CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury. Credit: PTI Photo

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday said he was pained and outraged over the death of Father Stan Swamy.

Swamy, an 84-year-old priest-activist arrested under an anti-terror law in the Elgar Parishad case last year, died on Monday, in the middle of his fight for bail on health grounds.

The Jesuit priest had been on ventilator support since Sunday, when his health worsened drastically. He was being treated at the Holy Family Hospital in Mumbai following a court order on May 28.

Tribal rights activist Fr Stan Swamy passes away

"Deeply pained and outraged at the death of Father Stan Swamy. A jesuit priest & social activist he tirelessly helped the marginalised. Draconian UAPA custody, inhuman treatment since October 2020 with no charge established. Accountability must be fixed for this murder in custody," tweeted Yechury.

Sitaram Yechury
Elgar Parishad-Koregaon Bhima case
Bhima Koregaon

