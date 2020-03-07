Yes Bank fiasco caused by 'mismanagement' of financial institutions under BJP govt: P Chidambaram

Congress leader and former Union finance minister P Chidambaram on Saturday said the Yes Bank fiasco was caused by "mismanagement" of financial institutions under the BJP government and demanded that the RBI conduct a thorough probe and fix accountability in the matter.

He said it was "bizarre" for State Bank of India to invest Rs 2,450 crore to pick up a 49-per cent stake in the crisis-ridden bank under a government-approved bailout plan.

Yes Bank indulging in loan giving spree "isn't banking but buccaneering", he said.

The fiasco in the private sector lender was caused by "mismanagement of financial institutions under BJP government", the Congress leader said and demanded a thorough probe by the Reserve Bank of India into the crisis.

A day after imposing a 30-day moratorium on Yes Bank and capping withdrawal limit at Rs 50,000, the RBI on Friday evening issued a draft reconstruction scheme for the private sector lender.