Yet to decide on resuming operations post-coronavirus lockdown: Railways

Amidst some of the states suggesting the Centre to extend the lockdown till end of this month and not to allow passengers trains and flights operation, Ministry of Railways on Thursday said it has not decided yet on resuming operations after April 14 coronavirus lockdown deadline.

The railways is waiting for the government decision on resuming the operation of the passenger trains, said a senior official in Railways. However, IRCTC which operates three passeners train already suspended advance ticket reservation booking till April 30.

Though IRCTC's decision to suspend the booking of its three trains raised speculation that the railways unlikely to resume its operation after April 14 deadline of lockdown, officials in Rail Bhavan are waiting for the government decision.

"Ministry of Railways has not issued any protocol regarding passenger travel during post lockdown period, as has been incorrectly reported in some media reports As and when a decision is taken, all stakeholders would be intimated. Please do not be guided by any misleading report," Railway Ministry tweeted. The railway ministry clarification came following the media reports that the railways will follow certain protocal before allowing the passenger to board the trains once its resume operation.Separately, the government asked railways to be in touch with state governments about requirement of trains to transport labours to help farmers in view of starting rabi crop harvesting season in many states.