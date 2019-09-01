Yogendra Yadav dares Khattar for debate on unemployment

Gurugram: Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav here on Sunday challenged Haryana Chief Minister for an open debate on the issue of unemployment in the state.

He also launched the party's election campaign.

Under his nine-day Jan Sarokar Abhiyan ahead of the assembly poll, Yadav would cover 13 districts of the state, the party said.

Referring to the BJP's 2014 election manifesto and challenging the CM for a debate on September 9 in Karnal, Yogendra Yadav said the BJP had promised to fulfill all vacant posts in the government sector.

The situation today is that over 41,000 posts of teacher are lying vacant, he said.

He also blamed the BJP for mounting debt.

"In 2013-14, total liabilities of Haryana were Rs 76,263 crore. The BJP had expressed concern over this and had promised to free Haryana of this debt. Now, the liabilities have shot up to Rs 1,79,744 crore," Yadav added.

If these figures were seen as percentage of the GDP, then the total debt of the state had increased from 15.1 per cent to 22.9 per cent during this period, he said.

Swaraj India Haryana president Rajeev Godara accused the ruling party and Opposition of dividing the state on communal lines.

He said the situation was such that Haryana had the highest unemployment rate in the country.

Farmers are not getting remunerative price for their crops, youth aren't getting work and the law and order situation is poor, he said.