Youth shot dead by militants in Baramulla: Police

  • Jun 06 2020, 22:50 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2020, 22:52 ist
A youth was shot dead by militants in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Civilian Ishfaq Ahmad Najar (25) was attacked by the militants at his residence in Adipora in Bomai area of north Kashmir at around 9:30 PM, a police official said.

He said Najar was injured when the militants opened fire at him. He was rushed to a hospital, but was declared brought dead by the doctors there. 

Police have registered a case and a manhunt has been launched to nab the assailants, the official said.

