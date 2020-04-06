Zero deaths, 22 fresh cases COVID-19 cases in Delhi; contact history of 28 yet to be established

Delhi reported no COVID-19 related deaths in the national capital on Monday while the number of cases rose to 525 following the addition of 22 fresh patients.

Of the 525 cases, 329 are linked to Tablighi Jamaat gathering in south Delhi's Nizamuddin in mid-march while another 168 have either foreign travel history or came in contact with those infected by the virus.

However, there are 28 COVID-19 positive patients whose contact history is yet to be established as to ascertain how they contracted the virus infection. Till Sunday evening, the number was 71 and the medical bulletin issued on Monday night said it has come down to 28, implying that authorities have found out details of over 40 patients.

Of the 28 such patients, authorities have no idea about how around ten of the new patients were infected as of now. DH on Sunday had reported that authorities were yet to ascertain the contact history of 71 patients who tested positive for COVID-19.

On the positive note, the number of COVID-19 cases on Monday was the lowest for a day in April. While there were 32 cases on April 1, it rose to a record high the next day when it touched 141. On April 3, it came down to 93 followed by 59 on April 4 and 58 on April 5. So far, seven people have died due to COVID-19 while 498 are still in hospital and 19 discharged from hospital. One patient had migrated out during treatment.

"In the last few days, it must have seemed like there has been a sudden rise in the COVID-19 positive cases in Delhi. One reason for that is the rise in the Tablighi Jamaat cases, which is evident since 329 out of 525 cases are from Markaz. The second reason is that now, we have started getting the testing kits and testing capacity has increased across Delhi in the last few days. We want maximum people to be tested to provide better treatment to the people infected by Corona," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal said more tests would ensure that infected people are identified, quarantined, and treated so that the virus does not get transmitted to other people. "Our testing capacity around March 25 was 100-125 people per day, which has increased to 500 people per day after April 1, and is now reaching a capacity of 1000 tests per day. We have given the orders for one lakh testing kits, which are expected to be procured by Friday," he said.

In relief for the state government, it also got delivery of 27,000 Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits for healthcare professionals. Kejriwal said he thank the Centre for allotting the PPE kits, which is likely to be delivered on Tuesday or Wednesday. At least 25 healthcare professionals in the national capital have contracted the virus.