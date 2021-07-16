'Zydus completed Covid jab trial for 12-18 age group'

Zydus Cadila concluded Covid-19 vaccine trial for children of 12 to 18 years, Centre tells Delhi HC

The high court was hearing a PIL filed on behalf of a minor

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 16 2021, 14:34 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2021, 19:25 ist
A policy will be formed by the government and children will be vaccinated when experts give permission, the Centre said. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Centre has informed the Delhi High Court that Zydus Cadila, which is developing DNA vaccines, has concluded its clinical trial for the age group of 12 to 18 years.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare said the DNA vaccine may be available in near future for children of the age group of 12 to 18 years of age.

The Centre said the vaccination is its topmost priority and all efforts are being made to achieve ”an objective of 100% vaccination in the shortest time possible keeping the available resources in mind and availability of vaccine doses into consideration”.

Read more: India orders 66 crore Covid vaccines amid warnings over shortages

The Centre filed this affidavit in response to the plea, filed by Tia Gupta through advocate Bihu Sharma demanding for immediate vaccination of children between the ages of 12-17 in the city, and also prioritising of vaccination for parents having children up to 17 years of age.

In June last week, the Centre had informed the Supreme Court that Zydus Cadila, has concluded its clinical trials for the 12 to 18 age group, and the vaccine may be available in near future, subject to the statutory permissions

On Friday, the Delhi High Court asked the central government to frame a policy for children’s vaccination expeditiously.

