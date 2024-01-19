16th Finance Commission must reward performance

The 16th Finance Commission (FC), chaired by economist Arvind Panagariya, has been tasked with deciding the formula for the distribution of the divisible pool of tax proceeds to different states and union territories for a five-year period starting April 1, 2026.

Past FCs have tried to balance equity with efficiency by placing weights on various parameters. Among them, the state's performance has been consistently assigned the lowest weight (17.5 per cent by the 13th FC, nil by the 14th FC, and 15 per cent by the 15th FC). The highest weights have gone to the needs of states based on their size, population, and economic backwardness. This has led to concerns that performance is not adequately rewarded, and has even been pitched as a north-versus-south divide. A similar concern was raised by Arvind Subramanian, India's former Chief Economic Adviser, at a function in Chennai.

It must be acknowledged that the devolution exercise is not about returning money that is owed by the Centre to the states. However, central taxes are ultimately a result of economic activity across India which is to be used for national development.

If some states do not perform, they limit the country's aspirations to provide every citizen with a higher standard of living. Therefore, the devolution exercise must strengthen the mechanisms that can incentivise economic activity.

The idea of supporting the needs of states was meant to help them catch up with the top performers. Unfortunately, this has not happened in many cases. For instance, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh enjoy a lion's share of the tax pool (10 per cent and 18 per cent respectively) but have clocked the lowest growth in per capita income. On the other hand, Gujarat and Karnataka have produced the highest growth rates but received only 3-5 per cent of the net proceeds.

If successive years of devolution could not produce a convergence in economic outcomes, then the devolution criteria need a serious rethink. The time has come to either increase the weight on performance, or introduce additional criteria that are linked to reforms by states.