25 years ago: June 1, 1996

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jun 01 2021, 00:21 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2021, 02:16 ist

Patel, Siddaramaiah was sworn in

MR J H PATEL and Mr Siddaramaiah were today administered the oath of office as chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively by Governor Khurshed Alam Khan.

Later, addressing his maiden press conference after becoming chief minister, Mr Patel along with Deputy Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the State Cabinet would be reconstituted within four days and the decision on the Cabinet members and its size would be taken in consultation with senior leaders of the party. Mr Patel and Mr Siddaramaiah took the oath of office in Kannada.

Siddaramaiah

