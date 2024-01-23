3 things FM should do

The Union budget for 2024-25 will be presented in parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. Since elections to the 18th Lok Sabha are due in April-May, the FM will present only an interim budget, and it will be passed by a vote-on-account. What this means is that the present government cannot announce major initiatives that have potential electoral benefits for the incumbent government.

The government also cannot pledge major new expenditures, which will become the responsibility of the next government to fulfil. Hence, the February budget speech is expected to be mostly about items which are inevitable and routine expenditure items and will also have revenue estimates based on linear extrapolation. We should not expect any big bang reforms or large welfare freebies.