50 years ago: June 1, 1971

Mariner-9 joins race to Mars

America's Mariner-9 spacecraft is off on its six-Month journey to the red planet Mars Today in the wake of two Russian crafts, Mars-2 and Mars-3.

The successful launch here tonight, followed by faultless separation from the parent rocket cheered Space Agency officials depressed by the failure earlier this month of Mariner-9's cousin Mariner-8.

Plunged into the Atlantic barely minutes after blast-off on May 8, a $77 million flop. Since then, Russians have announced their two successful launching of Mars-2, 12 days ago and Mars-3 last Friday.

