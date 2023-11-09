A poor pitch on productivity

It should be plain that hard work does not necessarily lead to higher labour productivity. Even if it did, in the mills then and in the IT sector now, it may not take the nation anywhere. It benefited the mill owners then. It benefits the IT czars now. In fact, it reinforces the culture of milking a workforce without investing in human capital so that the bulk of the people are “used” without the appropriate investments in building their potential and offering them the requisite support to grow. This short-termism benefits the businessman in the immediate but hurts the system and productivity in the long run, an approach that has characterised many facets of the India growth story so far. This is made worse by a combination of factors like weak labour laws, increasing contractualisation of the labour force, declining power of the trade unions, a long history of exploitation, and the desperate need for a job, any job in fact, making the conditions ripe for a systemic abuse of the workforce.