Amazon's AI stores seemed too magical and they were

Even so, the Amazon story is a stark reminder that “artificial intelligence” still often requires armies of human babysitters to work properly. Amazon even has an entire business unit known as Amazon Turk devoted to helping other companies do just that — train and operate AI systems.

Thousands of freelancers around the world count themselves as “MTurkers,” and the unit is named after the story of the Mechanical Turk, an 18th-century chess-playing contraption that was secretly controlled by a man hiding inside.

Far from an incident consigned to history, there are plenty more examples of companies that have failed to mention humans pulling the levers behind supposedly cutting-edge AI technology. To name just a few:

* Facebook famously shut down its text-based virtual assistant M in 2018 after more than two years, during which the company used human workers to train (and operate) its underlying artificial intelligence system.

* A startup called x.ai, which marketed an “AI personal assistant” that scheduled meetings, had humans doing that work instead and shut down in 2021 after it struggled to get to a point where the algorithms could work independently.

* A British startup called Builder.ai sold AI software that could build apps even though it partly relied on software developers in India and elsewhere to do that work, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

There’s a fine line between faking it till you make it — justifying the use of humans behind the scenes on the premise they will eventually be replaced by algorithms — and exploiting the hype and fuzzy definitions around AI to exaggerate the capabilities of your technology. This pseudo AI or “AI washing” was widespread even before the recent generative AI boom.