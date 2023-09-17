An innovation called ‘Finance Commission’

Not everyone in the Constituent Assembly was happy with the Constitution’s scheme of distributing revenues. Some members complained that states were being short-changed. This scheme was defended in a brilliant speech by the future Finance Minister of India, T T Krishnamachari on November 25, 1949. While explaining the structure of Part XII, which deals with finances, and agreeing that there was a need to increase the revenues of states and the Union, he pointed out that world over, central governments had more taxing powers than the states. This arrangement, he argued, was the best in the circumstances then, and one which was necessary given that state governments would have to go from being police states (under colonial rule) to welfare states (under the Constitution). With all the changes and challenges to federalism in India, TTK’s words have proven to be true -- no one has found a better way to distribute revenue between the Union and the states.