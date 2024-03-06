An insidious threat to India’s nutrition security

The only way to reverse the alarming situation is to turn to the utilisation of crop wild relatives, to zero in on donors rich in nutrients and utilise them in crossbreeding. I have given details of how this could be done in my 2019 book, ‘Combating Global Warming – The Role of Crop Wild Relatives for Food Security’ (Springer Nature International), which was launched by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres during the global summit on global warming in New York in September 2019. Though the primary focus of the book was global warming, the techniques detailed are equally applicable to combating nutrient depletion in plant species. Whether the mandarins at the ICAR, Delhi, and the Government of India wake up to this remains a question.