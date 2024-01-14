Ancient DNA could be hiding all kinds of health secrets

By Lisa Jarvis

In a paper published this week in Nature, part of an impressive series of insights about ancient peoples, researchers compared thousands of ancient and modern genomes to unearth new information about multiple sclerosis. The findings help the scientists make the case that Northern Europeans’ elevated risk of MS is a 5,000-year-old relic of becoming sheep and cattle herders. It turns out that the mutations that make some people more vulnerable to the neurological condition once had a useful function, protecting their ancestors from pathogens.

In other words, in battling certain diseases, we’re up against thousands of years of evolution. No wonder finding good medicines is such a slog.

The work is an amazing technological feat, beautifully laying out a blueprint for how to use large sets of ancient genomes to probe the origins and spread of disease. And while that won’t directly lead to new medicines, insights from ancient ancestors can help shape our thinking about treatment. What new revelations about human health and disease might lie not in our own individual genomes, but in comparing our DNA to our ancient ancestors’ or even to those of other species?

By extracting genetic material from the bones and teeth of several hundred specimens borrowed from museums, and pooling that with genomic data on other ancient Europeans, the research team were able to trace back the introduction of genetic risk factors for multiple sclerosis. They found a distinct signal about 5,000 years ago, when steppe herders migrated into Northern Europe.

The data suggests that the introduction of farm animals into everyday life exposed people to new pathogens, which in turn led to the protective mutations that pepper the genomes of descendants from that population. But our lifestyle has radically changed in the past 200 years. Basic hygiene is vastly different — we aren’t loaded up with parasites, and the advent of antibiotics and vaccines has saved countless lives. Yet that also means our immune systems simply aren’t under the same kind of constant threat as in the past. And while “the threat is removed, our genome and our biology doesn’t move as fast,” explains Samira Asgari, a geneticist who studies infection and immunity at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

The result? Those same variants that were meant to protect ancient farmers from infection “have today almost turned against us,” says Maanasa Raghavan, who studies ancient DNA at the University of Chicago.

The notion that autoimmune diseases are a relic of an ancient culture’s exposure to infections isn’t new. But this paper provides “the first and biggest empirical evidence to support the hypothesis,” Raghavan says.