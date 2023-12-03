Assembly poll results a shot in the arm for BJP

Let’s note the factors that seemed to have been working in its favour. It has been recognised that Baghel ran a tight ship. The administration was efficient and the benefits of the welfare schemes it had rolled out were reaching the beneficiaries. Unlike the situation in Rajasthan, where a good administrative record and excellent welfare packages were blighted by corruption on the ground, Baghel’s government was not widely seen to be corrupt. Yet, significantly, it was deserted most conspicuously by the tribal community in the key region of Bastar.

The obverse of this question is what suddenly went right for the BJP in Chhattisgarh and the two other states. It does appear that the blanket campaigning of Prime Minister Narendra Modi played a big role in turning the tide in the last-mile stretch. Not projecting a chief ministerial candidate in the three states gave him a clear field, taking the focus away from local issues and giving the election a plebiscitary dynamic.

The focus of the BJP campaign in Chhattisgarh was corruption, with communal rhetoric ramped up as always. The perception must have changed in the final days of campaigning. Using law-enforcement agencies to target people close to Baghel was an important element of the BJP strategy. Tellingly, the corruption charges against the BJP government didn’t get much traction in Madhya Pradesh.

In one election meeting after another, the BJP’s star campaigners kept majoritarian issues in the limelight. A salient fact is that the BJP doesn’t stop working when defeated. Aided by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) network, solid political and organisational work, especially among the tribal communities, has paid off.

What does all this mean for the Lok Sabha next year? In 2019, the BJP won nine of the 11 seats from Chhattisgarh; 28 of 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh; and 24 of 25 in Rajasthan, with an ally winning the other one.

The Congress thus got three seats out of 65. It can’t do much worse. But it will have to realise that the BJP’s high success rates in elections of all sorts are achieved on the back of solid organisational work. Being washed out despite a positive campaign and high morale, points to the significant work that remains to be done in this arena.

Suhit K Sen is author of ‘The Paradox of Populism: The Indira Gandhi Years, 1966-1977’.

Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.