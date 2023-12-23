Audience appetite for true crime shows no signs of waning

As we stand on the cusp of 2024, the indomitable influence of true crime in the Indian entertainment industry scene persists, captivating audiences across theatres, digital platforms, and television. What was once a special interest, has now taken centre stage. ‘True Crime’, as a genre, provides a riveting glimpse into the intricacies of human behaviour, unravelling motives, investigations, and justice. Its allure lies in a natural curiosity about the criminal mind and the dynamics of real-life cases.
The advent of (over-the-top) OTT platforms has unlocked new avenues for collaboration, and exploration of fresh and compelling narratives in true crime. These platforms serve as fertile ground for both the already well-known as well as the lesser-known cases and in-depth explorations, allowing to peel these stories layer-by-layer, and giving the fans of the genre to sink in their teeth into deeper aspects of the case. The amalgamation of diverse storytelling techniques promises to infuse a unique flavour into the true crime genre, making it an integral part of not only Indian but also global entertainment.
While popular entertainment, such as movies, has traditionally shaped India's entertainment landscape, the genre's global success suggests the viewer appetite diversifying around the world, and our Indian storytellers’ prowess to tell compelling local stories in a genre otherwise dominated by the West. In the current landscape, there is a noticeable trend of increased collaboration between budding local talent and seasoned global professionals. This convergence of different cultures and experiences is one of the key contributing factors to the genre's evolution, injecting a newfound freshness into storytelling. The genre also comes with its challenges to find compelling stories to break through the clutter, therefore, the producers rush to get access, a bit of an arms race in the genre which is access-led. Crime brings with it, legal issues that filmmakers must navigate to bring these complex stories to life.
The pinnacle of true crime content in India has undergone a remarkable transformation over the last five years. From gripping docuseries to meticulously crafted fictionalised accounts, audiences were treated to a diverse array of crime stories. Enhanced production values and the seamless blending of fact and fiction propelled true crime to new heights. The year 2023 featured high-profile cases, unsolved mysteries, and tales of criminal masterminds, creating an insatiable appetite among viewers for riveting stories from society's underbelly.
What distinguishes the Indian audience in their fascination with true crime goes beyond the thrill of the chase or suspenseful court proceedings. It is a profound connection to cultural and societal contexts that resonates. True crime narratives, drawn from real events, provide a lens through which viewers can contemplate the complexities of the human condition and the society they inhabit.
True crime has not only earned India recognition for its original productions but has also garnered substantial engagement with captivating stories. There has been significant engagement with Indian original content like 'My Daughter Joined a Cult' (Discovery Plus), 'Indian Predator' (Netflix), 'House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths' (Netflix), and 'Dancing on the Grave' (Amazon Prime). Rooted in real-life incidents, these shows vividly portray how actual events have profoundly impacted the nation, resonating with viewers, and sparking meaningful discussions.
As we bid farewell to 2023, one thing is evident — the appetite for true crime shows no signs of waning. On the contrary, it has become an integral part of the modern entertainment diet. The amalgamation of technology, and storytelling finesse, creates the ideal conditions for the sustained ascent of the true crime genre. Whether meticulously reconstructing real-life accounts or weaving fictionalised narratives inspired by actual events, the genre's ability to tap into our collective curiosity about the darker facets of humanity ensures its enduring relevance in the years to come.
Sai Abishek is Head of Factual & Lifestyle Cluster, South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery.
(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH).