Audience appetite for true crime shows no signs of waning

As we bid farewell to 2023, one thing is evident — the appetite for true crime shows no signs of waning. On the contrary, it has become an integral part of the modern entertainment diet. The amalgamation of technology, and storytelling finesse, creates the ideal conditions for the sustained ascent of the true crime genre. Whether meticulously reconstructing real-life accounts or weaving fictionalised narratives inspired by actual events, the genre's ability to tap into our collective curiosity about the darker facets of humanity ensures its enduring relevance in the years to come.

Sai Abishek is Head of Factual & Lifestyle Cluster, South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery.

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH).