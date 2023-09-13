Bharat sans India

When Shakespeare mentioned India in his play Henry VI (1591): “My crown is in my heart, not on my head/Not decked with diamonds and Indian stones/Nor to be seen: my crown is called content/A crown it is that seldom kings enjoy”, India was being ruled by the Mughals, the domain of which spread 1,200 miles along the Tropic of Cancer, from the white salt flats of the Rann of Kutch on the shores of the Arabian Sea, to the verdant delta of the holy River Ganga in Bengal and from the snowy crags of Kabul to the lush teak forests of the Vindhyan foothills. The bazaars sold an assortment of goods such as gold from Jaipur, rubies from Burma, fine shawls from Kashmir, spices from the islands, opium from Bengal, and what not. Compared to Indian opulence, in England, meanwhile, most of the population of around 2.5 million lived in a state of misery and impoverishment due to its internal wars during much of the 16th century.