Bias and governance in the era of AI

Intriguingly, this bias isn’t confined to AI alone; it’s deeply ingrained in our technology and even our textbooks. When we conjure images of engineers or firefighters, it’s often the stereotypical image of a man that springs to mind — a bias perpetuated through generations. I recently attended a panel discussion on AI that was, ironically, a “manel,” comprising entirely of male panellists. One panellist astutely noted that this was a result of human selection, prompting a discussion on the rationale behind the organisers’ choices. However, had this selection been delegated to AI, the biases inherent in the technology would have taken centre stage, prompting criticism of the technology itself rather than addressing the root cause — the societal biases reflected in the data sets on which it was trained. While we shouldn’t anthropomorphize technology, it’s imperative to recognise that all existing technology is trained on datasets shaped by human inputs and behaviours, underscoring the need for introspection and accountability in our technological advancements.