DH Toon | Blemish in the August House

Last Updated 25 September 2023, 01:54 IST

Last week’s special session of parliament will be known not only for the welcome passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill but also for the vicious message of communal hatred sent out by a member of the Lok Sabha. Parliament in its history has not heard such crude words as hurled by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri at a fellow MP, Danish Ali.

Ali was attacked for being a Muslim with words of abuse specifically used against Muslims. They reeked of hatred and prejudice, amplified by aggression in demeanour and gestures. He was also insulting and demeaning parliament which he sought to lower to the level of a slander street or a lynching ground.

(Published 25 September 2023, 01:54 IST)
