DH Toon | Let's focus now, shall we?

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said the alliance of like-minded opposition parties named I.N.D.I.A has worried the BJP and the saffron party is trying to distract and mislead people by raising the 'India-Bharat' issue.

"We are already saying 'Bharat Jodo' but you are trying to bring something new. We spread the message of 'Bharat Jodo' through Bharat Jodo Yatra. Whenever we talk about something, they either try to defame it or mislead people," he said at a public rally in poll-bound Rajasthan.



