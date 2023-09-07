Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinioncartoon

DH Toon | Let's focus now, shall we?

Last Updated 07 September 2023, 01:26 IST

Follow Us

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said the alliance of like-minded opposition parties named I.N.D.I.A has worried the BJP and the saffron party is trying to distract and mislead people by raising the 'India-Bharat' issue.

"We are already saying 'Bharat Jodo' but you are trying to bring something new. We spread the message of 'Bharat Jodo' through Bharat Jodo Yatra. Whenever we talk about something, they either try to defame it or mislead people," he said at a public rally in poll-bound Rajasthan.

Read more

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 07 September 2023, 01:26 IST)
BJPCongressIndian PoliticsMallikarjun KhargeDH ToonCartoonBharatI.N.D.I.A

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT