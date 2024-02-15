DH Toon | No pressure, just barricades

Farmer leaders slammed the Narendra Modi government, claiming it "attacked" the protesters marching towards Delhi by lobbing teargas shells at them near Ambala, wounding 60 of them.



Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the world today needs governments that are inclusive and free from corruption, as he asserted that his mantra over the years has been "minimum government, maximum governance".

"People have trust in the intent and commitment of the Indian government. This was possible only because we prioritised public sentiments," he said. "There should neither be lack of government nor pressure of government," the PM added.



Read more