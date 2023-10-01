Caste census: Why’s Modi hiding the X-ray results?

Indian society is afflicted with the disease of extreme inequality. The root cause of this disease is caste. Rahul Gandhi said in parliament that of the 90 Secretaries to the Government of India that run this country, only three belong to the oppressed social groups of Backward (OBC) or Scheduled (SC) castes or tribes (ST). Though the exact share is not known yet, it is generally believed that the OBC, SC and ST may together constitute 60-70 per cent of India’s population, if not more. If one looks further, just one-fourth of the 11,310 senior officers of public sector banks are OBC/SC/ST. None of the heads of the top 50 companies on the National Stock Exchange or the 104 start-up unicorn founders are from these oppressed castes. The list goes on. How is it possible that when 60-70 per cent of India’s population are OBC/SC/ST, their share in successful professional positions is very low or zero?