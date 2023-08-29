Communal polarisation is a wrong lesson to teach

A common thread that runs through these violent attacks on Muslims and Christians from 2014 is the usual silence of not just Modi, but of the leadership of the Sangh Parivar as well. The Prime Minister returned to India from the BRICS Summit in South Africa and his whistlestop visit to Greece a day after the Muzaffarnagar video surfaced. Not just Modi, but even Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are yet to make a statement condemning the incident, or reach out to the schoolboy or his family.

If the State wants it can prevent all such actions. But the Centre and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appear to be consciously allowing prejudice and hatred towards Muslims to assume epidemic proportions with the intention to polarise the electorate on religious lines. This will, in turn, enlist the support of a large section of Hindus, which can then ensure a parliamentary or legislative majority for the BJP in the elections.

In the recent past we have seen several incidents that have the potential to communally polarise society. This demonstrates that the BJP is effectively a ‘one-issue party’; what was initiated with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement continues.

To comprehend this, it is important to recall Lal Krishna Advani’s statement after the Babri masjid’s demolition: The campaign wasn’t just limited to building the Ram temple in Ayodhya, but was part of a larger plan to propagate the idea of cultural nationalism.

Almost 27 years later, then RSS joint general secretary, Dattatreya Hosabale, said that the "construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya should not be limited to religious symbolism, but should be seen as a form of cultural renaissance and nationalism.” This establishes that the temple was never an end in itself.

The Supreme Court’s judgment in the Ayodhya issue in November 2019 was expected to lead to a closure of decades of communal animosity. Instead, many more ‘disputes’ have been opened over other mosques or Islamic places of worship that were believed to have the protection of the Places of Worship Act. The law passed by Parliament so presciently in 1991 is under legal and political challenge.

Not only have these new frontiers been opened, but the systemic hate and vilification campaign against minorities also continues unabated. In this context, answers need to be given by the Prime Minister of India. If he is praised for the success of Chandrayaan-3, shouldn’t Modi be held accountable when a seven-year-old is targeted. Also, for the sheer clout it has over larges sections of the populace, fingers need to be pointed at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).