Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Contentious caste census tests dithering Congress

Contentious caste census tests dithering Congress

As an unreleased caste census report further divides dominant and backward groups in Karnataka, the ruling party plays the waiting game

Follow Us :

S Arun
B S Arun
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 22:42 IST
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Congresscaste censusOpinionComment

Follow us on :

Follow Us