Corporate political donations in India hint at widespread rot

By lifting the veil of secrecy from a now-banned election funding mechanism, India’s Supreme Court has shown that the rot in the country’s opaque political donations may be as wide as it is deep.

The disclosure by the nation’s election commission — a day in advance of the judges’ Friday deadline — doesn’t provide all the answers, though it indeed throws up troubling questions about the exact nature of the relationship between capital and politics. And it does so just before nearly one billion voters in the world’s biggest democracy start choosing their next government.

The most generous political donor via the anonymous bearer instruments, known as electoral bonds, is not a globally known Indian billionaire, but Santiago Martin, a.k.a. “Lottery King Martin.” His Future Gaming and Hotel Services Private Ltd. has paid nearly Rs 14 billion ($165 million) since 2019. Another privately held group, Megha Engineering, is close — with donations of 12 billion rupees via two companies.