Correct the way you correct 

In my long career in the teaching profession, I have always encouraged my students to use a pencil in my classes. I have never been tired of telling them that using a sensible wooden pencil will improve their finger grip and motor skills. If they happen to make mistakes, they could always erase them and rewrite them correctly instead of overwriting or scratching out their error. This will make their work appear neater. Thus, writing may slow them down for a while but will eventually improve their handwriting and presentation. Soon, this practice will become a habit and reflect on their personalities. For, is not one’s hand a mirror to one’s psyche?