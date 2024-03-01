Diminishing returns of Rahul Gandhi’s yatra

Narratives today have a way of adapting to their context. They either become epic in scale with a grandeur of dignity, or shrink to the size of limerick. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) seems to share that fate.

As initially conceived, the BJY (from September 7, 2022, to January 30, 2023) was a brilliant invention, an experiment in understanding ground-level responses, and integrating them into the vision of the Congress. Gandhi’s BJY in that sense was a success.

Unfortunately, yatras as public narratives, have their own demands. The yatra if systematically used, becomes like a TV serial. It demands cameo roles, scripts, and new events. It needs surprise and a sense of anticipation. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (BJNY) — which started on January 14, and is currently underway — seems flat-footed, and Gandhi looks absentminded.

Shrunk beyond comprehension

The situation becomes complicated when we locate Gandhi’s yatra within the context of the Opposition and the Congress. As an electoral supplement, the yatra is wearing thin. This is because the Opposition is losing its identity and becoming a set of quarrelling factions. Its idea of India has shrunk beyond comprehension.

In India today, the Opposition has become an elusive concept. It lacks coherence, frame, and a sense of leadership. At the ground level, it appears like a cantankerous sense of individuals. Even worse, the Congress sounds incoherent about its main constituencies. Former party president Sonia Gandhi has moved from the Lok Sabha to the Rajya Sabha, and rumour is that Rahul Gandhi might shift from his Wayanad seat to a more comfortable one in Telangana. Suddenly the Congress as a party seems to lack fixity. When constituencies become brittle, the sense of the party as an institution gets brittle. Constituents like Amethi have about them an almost sacrosanct presence, having a geological continuity. The Congress as a party oozes tentativeness and tenuousness.

Yatra is entropic

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra must be looked at from this perspective. It began with a sense of excitement and anticipation. Rahul Gandhi has begun conveying a tentativeness. He does not realise that a contest in cinematic terms has moved beyond the interval. The plot has thickened, but the hero chooses to be absent-minded. What was planned as a dynamo to revitalise the party suddenly appears entropic.