Do not tamper with DRDO

Indeed, DRDO’s performance is pound-for-pound superior to either that of DAE or ISRO. For one, DRDO does not come directly under the PMO, as DAE and ISRO do. Indeed, during the recent Chandrayaan-3 success, the support that ISRO received from the highest office was palpable. More importantly, both ISRO and DAE essentially specify and qualify their own systems.

Contrast this with DRDO’s case: it has to compete with imports based on specifications from a demanding user community. In fact, the late Manohar Parrikar, when he was Defence Minister, described service requirements for indigenous weapons systems akin to something taken out of Marvel Comics!