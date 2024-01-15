Don’t blame farmers for pollution. They are victims too

By 2050, the population will reach 10 billion and the food demand will rise by 45%, which will make it imperative to grow more and which will produce more stubble with the same set of issues in hand. The number of mouths to feed is increasing exponentially and the number of hands to feed is diminishing rapidly. With such a trend, how shall we double the food grain production? Since 2011-12, the total number of farmers has reduced by 2.4% annually. It’s not the farmer dying, but the loss of faith in farming as an occupation.