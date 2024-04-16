Donald Trump seems well aware he’s in legal peril

The unknown, for Trump and the country, is how independent and moderate voters in a handful of swing states will feel about the trial come November. The risk for Trump, of course, is that he needn’t go to prison, or even be found guilty, for the charges and testimony to have an impact on the election. In that regard, he is once again testing America’s civic institutions, the rule of law and our collective values.

Whatever the weaknesses of the New York case against him, and it’s possibly the least consequential and muscular of the myriad federal and state charges he faces, Trump seems well aware that he’s in peril. He continuously ramped up efforts to postpone the trial in recent days, and only seemed to grow more unspooled and histrionic each time the court rejected him. Over the weekend Trump leaned into the flimsiest of his arguments for why he’s being prosecuted.

“On Monday in New York City, I will be forced to sit, fully gagged, I'm not allowed to talk,” he told rallygoers on Saturday. “Can you believe it? They want to take away my constitutional right to talk.”