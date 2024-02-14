A political white paper

The economic performance of any government can be criticised because there are always shortcomings and failures in policies and their implementation. There were negative issues like inflation, parlous financial position of banks, and corruption cases during the UPA period. But it was also the period when the economy grew at the fastest pace. The UPA government laid the foundation for the country’s social security system with the national rural employment guarantee scheme (NREGS) and the national food security act, which the Modi government has continued and extended despite all its claimed economic success. Reforms were also effected during the UPA period in the telecom and insurance sectors. Economies cannot always be seen in isolation; they are continuous entities. The white paper credits the present government with effective use of Aadhaar and implementation of GST. Aadhaar was envisioned and achieved during the UPA period. The GST was conceived during UPA but opposed by the BJP-ruled states, including Gujarat under Narendra Modi. The JAM (Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and Mobile) platform to deliver goods and services more efficiently also had its beginnings in the UPA era.