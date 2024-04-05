A rare leader with a fine record

His retirement marks the end of a long career of service to the nation in various ways — as prime minister, finance minister, governor of the Reserve Bank of India, finance secretary, consultant to prime ministers, economist, and academic. He left his mark on every position he held, and the absence of a person of his standing and calibre will make India’s public life the poorer for it. He changed history when as finance minister to Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao he liberalised the economy and took it out of the licence permit raj rut. Much of the economy’s performance since then has its roots in the new direction that he gave it, and the animal spirits that he released then. He became prime minister in 2004 in fortuitous circumstances, but had the longest stint as prime minister after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi. Initiation of the rural employment guarantee scheme, enactment of the right to information legislation, signing of the India-US nuclear agreement, and consolidation of the economic changes he had earlier scripted stood out for their worth and his statesmanship. It was during his tenure that India started being reckoned as a power on the world stage. His second stint as prime minister was marred by charges of tolerance of corruption and indecisiveness. But the legacy that he left behind while in office is the most positive and the goodness at its core is not for easy erasure.