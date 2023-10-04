A return to Mandal politics?

The release of the caste survey undertaken by the Bihar government is likely to bring caste, in a new social justice format, to the forefront of politics when the country is moving into a period when some important Assembly elections and the Lok Sabha elections are to be held. The impact of the survey is also likely to be seen beyond the elections, with predictions being made of the advent of a ‘Mandal 2.0’ phase. The representation of Backward Castes (BCs) in all areas, including government, public service, and education, was the crux of the Mandal politics that changed the country after the then Prime Minister V P Singh implemented the Mandal Commission report in 1990. The Mandal report was not based on any exact enumeration of the Backward Class communities but on the outdated 1931 census. The Bihar census has now shown that the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and the Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs) constitute more than 63% of the state’s population, with the EBCs constituting 36% and the OBCs 27.13%.