Atishi’s challenge: Party and govt

Atishi Marlena’s selection as the Chief Minister of Delhi to succeed Arvind Kejriwal, who has resigned, was no surprise. Though there are leaders senior to her in the Aam Aadmi Party and the government, she had emerged as the face of the party and the government when Kejriwal and some other leaders were in jail in the Delhi liquor scam. S

he had done well as an adviser to the government before she became a minister and had an important role in improving the schools in the national capital. As a minister, she handled a large number of ministries and gained some experience in administration.

Governance in Delhi is not easy as the Lieutenant-Governor has special powers and the government does not have control over the bureaucracy. The Delhi government has had to deal with a hostile central government. Atishi sat on a hunger strike demanding more water for Delhi during summer.