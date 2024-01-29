Don’t delay campaign against cervical cancer

The vaccine, called Cervac, is indigenously developed by the Serum Institute of India (SII), and has been in the market for about a year. It has been found effective against human papillomavirus (HPV), which is responsible for most cases of cervical cancer. It was approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) in 2022. Most women are not vaccinated against the disease and are not aware of the existence of vaccines and screenings, though screening is a simple process. The high cost of the vaccines marketed by a foreign company has prevented many from going in for inoculation. The National Technical Advisory Group for Immunisation had recommended inclusion of the HPV vaccine in the universal immunisation programme in 2018, but the high cost of the vaccine had perhaps dissuaded the government from implementing it. The government’s attention also turned to vaccination against Covid later. Now that the pandemic is practically behind us, and a cheaper vaccine is available, the vaccination against cervical cancer needs to be implemented.