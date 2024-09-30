Fraught timing

Karnataka has joined a number of other states in withdrawing general consent given to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) through a notification issued last week.

The state government’s decision came in the wake of the High Court’s adverse ruling against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the MUDA land allotment case.

The government has denied any link between the two but even if a such a link exists that would only prompt us to think of the concerns and compulsions that push states to shut their doors to the central agency.

These concerns are valid and have to be seen beyond the facts and the circumstances of the case under scrutiny. There is a corruption case and the needle of suspicion has pointed to the chief executive of the state. There is the need for a comprehensive investigation in the matter.

Siddaramaiah, as anyone under a shadow of suspicion, deserves it and the state wants it. But there are serious apprehensions whether the CBI would be able to conduct a fair investigation.