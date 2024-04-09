Guyana energy boom augurs well for India

India has had historical ties with Guyana, as nearly 40% of the population is of Indian and South Asian origin. These are descendants of Indians forced into indentured labour by the British colonisers. Hinduism is the nation’s second-largest religion. Guyana’s abundance of oil and gas resources presents a unique opportunity for India. Ali has given the impression that he will not suffer condescending Westerners or any entitlement North America or Europe may have over Guyana’s resources. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has positioned himself as a leader of the ‘Global South’, striving to improve ties with countries with large expatriate populations. Most of the exploration and extraction is being done by Western behemoths like ExxonMobil, Halliburton, BP, and Royal Dutch Shell. However, in January, India and Guyana signed a five-year memorandum of understanding for Indian companies such as ONGC Videsh to participate in the exploration, production, and refining of crude in Guyana. Last week, the Guyana Defence Forces took delivery of two Dornier Do-228 aircraft built by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, as part of a ‘line-of-credit’ deal.