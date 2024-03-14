It’s time the whole truth came out

The State Bank of India (SBI) did well to finally comply with the Supreme Court’s order to furnish the information about Electoral Bonds to the Election Commission (EC) on March 12. It does not do any credit to the SBI that it dillydallied on the disclosure and had to be coerced to do it on pain of contempt of court action by the Supreme Court.

The country’s largest bank is a State-owned bank, and not a government-owned one. It should have adhered to the best norms of prudence and transparency and complied with the court’s directive without seeming to be deliberately delaying revealing the information the court had directed it to reveal. It gave the impression that it was trying to protect the interests of the government which may have had reasons to seek to stall the disclosures. The SBI was supposed to be a neutral agency for the implementation of the Electoral Bonds scheme and it should have acted like one.