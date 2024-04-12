Keep it real, stop vitiating campaign

As the campaign for the 18th Lok Sabha election gathers momentum, there are fears about the communal orientation it has been acquiring. No longer are there any debates about rising income inequality, growing unemployment, and the need to provide free foodgrains to nearly 800 million people.

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav is lambasted not for his excesses, but for eating fish during the Navaratri celebrations. None less than Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacks the Congress, not for its failures, but for its leaders not attending the Pran Prathishta ceremony at Ayodhya, which purists like the Shankaracharyas had boycotted because the temple was far from complete. Would it have made any difference if a prominent Congress leader had attended it?