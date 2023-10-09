Lit prize panel should look further afield

The award of the Nobel Prize in Literature to Norwegian author Jon Fosse may not have come as a surprise, as in the case of American poet Louise Gluck, who won the prize in 2020. Fosse’s name has been discussed as a potential winner in the past, though he was not a hot contender on the informal shortlists that appear in the run-up to the announcement of the prize. Fosse’s credentials for the prize may not be in doubt. In fact, no writer who gets the prize can be considered as not deserving it, except in the rare years when other considerations may have got the better of literary judgement. The surprise usually consists in the fact of many writers who may better deserve the prize not getting it. So, there are often doubts whether the winner is “the person who shall have produced in the field of literature the most outstanding work in an ideal direction”, as Alfred Nobel wanted.