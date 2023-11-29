PM’s fighter sortie a reckless act

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flew on a twin-seater trainer version of the Tejas fighter on Saturday and tweeted later that the 30-minute sortie had been an “enriching experience.”

It was heartening that the PM’s confidence in the country’s indigenous capabilities was “significantly bolstered” by a fighter that was developed under previous governments since the project was started under Indira Gandhi in 1983.

It was also heartening to note that the Prime Minister, 73 and carrying the weight of the nation’s governance and his strenuous election campaigns, showed himself fit to fly in a fighter aircraft with its high-g forces, though we do not know how much of it he got to experience.

Many Opposition leaders as well as ordinary people have commented adversely on the Prime Minister’s sortie, saying it was yet another publicity stunt in the middle of elections in five states, and that he did not make time to attend the funeral of slain Indian Army Captain M V Pranjal. But the Prime Minister’s adventure raises more important concerns.