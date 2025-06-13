Rain threat calls for integrated response

<p>Though the southwest monsoon has just begun, heavy rains have already wreaked havoc in several parts of Karnataka, and the worst is yet to come. While Bengaluru’s flooding grabs headlines, the plight of rural areas – which receive far less attention – paints an even grimmer picture. </p><p>Take for instance, the incident near Navalgund town in Dharwad district, where 196 school children had to be rescued after being stranded for over four hours. The flooding was caused not by a river but by an overflowing stream – highlighting how even moderate rains can bring life to a standstill in vulnerable areas. Karnataka is not a stranger to devastating floods, with major rivers such as Cauvery, Krishna, and Tungabhadra breaching their banks. However, the Navalgund incident is a reminder that even minor water bodies can trigger emergencies when infrastructure and preparedness are lacking.</p>.<p>What is most troubling is that flood-prone areas are already well-known. Yet, little is done to mitigate the risks despite repeated disasters. In the face of intensifying climate change and erratic weather patterns, new vulnerable zones may emerge. The government must conduct a thorough risk assessment, mapping both historically flood-prone regions and newly developing threat areas. Instead of relying on reactive measures, the authorities must establish early warning systems to alert citizens of impending dangers and allow time for safe evacuation. Preparedness should extend beyond warnings. Relief and rehabilitation centres must be pre-identified and stocked with essentials such as beds, food, drinking water, and warm clothing – to accommodate displaced families. People in low-lying areas should be evacuated well in advance to prevent last-minute chaos. </p><p>Additionally, emergency equipment such as earthmovers and electric saws should be stationed at high-risk locations to swiftly clear landslides or roads blocked by fallen trees. One of the most crippling consequences of heavy rain is prolonged power outages. The energy department must formulate and implement a contingency plan to ensure rapid restoration of electricity. District-in-charge ministers should immediately hold review meetings with local officers and chalk out an integrated plan <br>of action. Complacency at this stage will only invite <br>greater disaster.</p>.<p>While immediate response mechanisms are essential, long-term solutions are equally vital. The government must prioritise the construction of check dams to control water flow and recharge groundwater. Encroachments of natural water channels should be cleared and sustainable land-use policies strictly enforced. Illegal constructions, particularly on river banks and floodplains, should be met with zero tolerance, as such violations exacerbate flooding. If lessons from past disasters are ignored, the state will be forced to learn them the hard way – again.</p>