Ruins of a systemic collapse

<p>The recent collapse of an under-construction building in Bengaluru's Babusapalya serves as a stark reminder of the pervasive issue of unauthorised buildings in the city. </p><p>The building was being constructed without the necessary approvals. Despite the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) issuing three notices to halt work, the builder continued unabated, leading to a tragic incident that claimed the lives of nine workers and injured many others. </p><p>This catastrophe underscores not only the impunity with which building bylaws are violated but also points to the troubling collusion between BBMP officials and builders.</p><p>At the heart of the rampant unauthorised constructions in Bengaluru lies a nexus between politicians, bureaucrats, and builders. </p><p>The triad has normalised deviations from sanctioned plans, with thousands of buildings flaunting illegal additional floors. </p><p>The builders often initiate work on these constructions with the hope of getting them regularised retrospectively through yet-to-be-enforced schemes like Akrama Sakrama. </p><p>While it may be justifiable to normalise minor deviations in stand-alone residential buildings after payment of a compounding fee, condoning large-scale violations is simply unacceptable. </p><p>The BBMP's internal survey has indicated that a significant number of buildings have deviations, raising serious questions about urban planning and the integrity of governance.</p>.<p>What the city needs now is decisive action. Given that the existing mechanisms to curb illegal constructions have proven ineffective, it is imperative for the Lokayukta to step in and investigate the dereliction of duty of officers at all levels. </p><p>The BBMP Chief Commissioner and Zonal Commissioners should be held accountable. A comprehensive survey of Bengaluru should be conducted to identify and demolish the unauthorised structures. </p><p>Unfortunately, the government tends to make such promises only in the wake of tragedies, quickly forgetting them later, which only emboldens the real estate lobby. For instance, the fire at a Koramangala café some time ago highlighted Bengaluru's rampant building violations. </p><p>Though a subsequent investigation revealed widespread non-compliance to norms, the government failed to take strong action, suggesting complicity between authorities and violators. It is also essential for citizens to remain vigilant and report illegal constructions and violations to civic bodies. </p><p>Residents' Welfare Associations should leverage their collective strength to bring pressure to bear on the government. The Babusapalya incident should serve as a wake-up call, compelling the government to restore order and accountability. </p><p>Hard decisions need to be made if we are to eradicate the menace of unauthorised constructions, not just for the safety of citizens, but for the long-term viability of Bengaluru.</p>